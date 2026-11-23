Shares of US-based technology giant Nvidia witnessed renewed buying interest in Monday's trade on November 23 after the company's board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its chief executive, following consultations with senior US government officials that reportedly left directors confident he posed no national security risk.

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Huang's return to the company came less than two weeks after he stepped down amid an alleged espionage controversy, which hammered the chipmaker's stock and sent shockwaves across the technology and artificial intelligence industries.

Following the announcement of his reinstatement with immediate effect, Nvidia shares staged a sharp recovery, surging as much as 33% to an intraday high of $167.20 apiece.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said, thanking the board, employees, shareholders, and his family. "I can't wait to get back to work."

The board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive, and board member after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead," the company said in a statement.

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Nvidia did not identify the government officials it consulted or disclose what they told the board. Board chair Harvey Jones had said on an earnings call last week that directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

US intelligence services reportedly concluded that Huang had passed information to Beijing, an allegation China has denied. However, board chair Harvey Jones said on Monday that directors now believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia" and that his return serves the interests of shareholders, employees, partners, and customers, AFP reported.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, calling it a "correct and proper decision." Trump described Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions" and said the company should rehire him “if they were smart.”

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What triggered Nvidia's sharp sell-off before Huang's return? The stock witnessed heavy selling pressure following the controversy surrounding Huang, 63, and reports of his alleged relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which reportedly purchased billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips.

The developments intensified concerns over corporate governance and leadership stability at the chipmaker, prompting investors to pare their exposure. The resulting sell-off dragged Nvidia's market capitalisation below the $4 trillion mark, with the stock falling nearly 40% from its record high.

The controversy dealt a major blow to investor sentiment, dragging Nvidia's market capitalisation below the $4 trillion mark, with the stock falling nearly 40% from its record high.

Between November 9 and November 23, Nvidia shares lost around 32%, bringing the company's market capitalisation down towards $3 trillion from its earlier peak of approximately $5 trillion.

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The sell-off also affected Huang's personal wealth, pushing him down to the 18th position in Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires ranking, according to the publication's nvidia

How much has Nvidia recovered after Huang's return? Monday's sharp rally helped Nvidia recover a substantial portion of its recent losses, with its market capitalisation climbing to nearly $3.91 trillion based on the intraday high of $167.20 per share.

The nearly $1 trillion increase in market value from its recent lows highlights the extent to which investor sentiment had been affected by the leadership controversy and how quickly it improved following the board's decision to reinstate Huang.

However, despite Monday's sharp rebound, Nvidia shares remained down approximately 20% in November, indicating that the latest recovery has yet to erase the losses suffered during the recent sell-off.

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(With inputs from AFP)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.