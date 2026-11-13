NVIDIA stock crash: Why did AMD, Broadcom shares rise up to 5% after Jensen Huang's exit? Experts' views

NVIDIA stock crash: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom rallied on Thursday, November 12, even as NVIDIA shares tumbled following the sudden resignation of its co-founder and long-serving CEO, Jensen Huang.

AMD shares climbed around 5.86%, while Broadcom advanced 5.54% during Thursday's trading session, as investors assessed whether Nvidia's leadership turmoil could create fresh opportunities for competing semiconductor companies. Nvidia shares, meanwhile, fell as much as 4.34% during the Thursday's session.

According to market experts, the dramatic development has sent shockwaves through the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry, given Huang's instrumental role in transforming Nvidia into the world's leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI computing infrastructure.

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Nvidia confirmed that Huang had resigned with immediate effect. The company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Colette Kress, has been appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

The leadership change comes amid reports concerning Huang's personal relationships and questions around corporate governance and potential national security implications. These developments have also brought renewed attention to the scrutiny surrounding advanced semiconductor exports to China.

Why did AMD, Broadcom shares rise after Jensen Huang's exit? The rally in AMD and Broadcom shares reflects investor expectations that Nvidia's leadership uncertainty could accelerate customer diversification in the AI semiconductor market.

According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, investors are increasingly betting that the leadership crisis at Nvidia could create significant opportunities for its closest competitors.

She said AMD could emerge as a potential beneficiary because its Instinct GPUs and AI accelerator roadmap directly compete with Nvidia's data-centre processors.

As hyperscalers and cloud service providers continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure, uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's product execution, customer relationships and long-term strategy could encourage customers to diversify their semiconductor procurement. This could increase reliance on alternative suppliers such as AMD.

Broadcom, meanwhile, could benefit from the growing preference among major technology companies for custom-designed AI accelerators. Its expertise in custom AI chips and networking infrastructure positions it to benefit from companies looking to develop alternatives to conventional GPU-based AI systems.

Sachdeva believes prolonged leadership uncertainty at Nvidia could accelerate the diversification of AI chip procurement, potentially allowing AMD and Broadcom to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding AI semiconductor market.

What does Nvidia's leadership crisis mean for the AI chip industry? According to Sachdeva, Nvidia's leadership crisis does not necessarily indicate a fundamental slowdown in demand for AI processors.

Global demand for AI computing infrastructure remains substantial, supported by investments in data centres, generative AI, cloud computing and enterprise AI adoption. Therefore, even if Nvidia faces company-specific challenges, the broader demand for advanced semiconductors could continue to benefit competing manufacturers.

She added that the rally in AMD and Broadcom also reflects bargain buying and a rotation of investor capital within the AI semiconductor space, as markets reassess the competitive landscape following Nvidia's unexpected leadership transition.

However, Sachdeva cautioned that it would be premature to assume Nvidia will lose its dominant market position overnight. Any meaningful shift in market share towards AMD or Broadcom is likely to be gradual rather than immediate.

NVIDIA stock outlook after CEO Jensen Huang resignation According to brokerage firm Vested, Huang's resignation marks a significant leadership transition for Nvidia, particularly because he played a central role in establishing the company's position at the heart of the global AI industry.

The immediate market reaction, including a sharp decline in Nvidia shares, reflects concerns around leadership continuity, corporate governance and the company's future business direction.

However, Vested believes investors should distinguish between leadership uncertainty and the company's underlying business fundamentals.

Nvidia's competitive position is supported by strong demand for AI computing, its established CUDA software ecosystem and relationships with major cloud providers. These advantages are unlikely to disappear overnight.

The appointment of CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO also provides some degree of leadership continuity. However, investors will closely monitor how the company manages the transition and whether it affects product development, customer relationships and its broader AI infrastructure strategy.

Vested further noted that Nvidia could experience continued share price volatility in the near term as investors reassess its valuation and attach a higher risk premium to the stock until there is greater clarity on its leadership succession.