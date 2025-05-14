Nvidia gains 5.6% on AI chip deal with Saudi Arabia, CEO Jensen Huang's net worth surges to $120 billion — details

Shares of artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia soared 5.6 per cent on May 13 on news that it would deliver at least 18,000 chips to Saudi Arabia, under a new deal secured by United States President Donald Trump, according to a Reuters report.
The stock rise nudged Nvidia's market value to $3 trillion and pushed founder-CEO Jensen Huang's net worth close to $120 billion, the report added.
The deal includes Nvidia selling “hundreds of thousands” of its AI chips to Saudi sovereign wealth fund-run AI startup called Humain.
Nvidia shares closed 5.6 per cent higher at $129.93 on May 13 amid Donald Trump Gulf tour, which he kicked off in Saudi Arabia. He will visit the UAE later this week.
Jensen Huang's net worth has risen to around $120 billion, which is up from $80 billion in 2024. Notably, this takes the Nvidia chief into the top 10 of the Forbes real-time billionaires list, the report added.
According to a Bloomberg report, the 62-year-old Nvidia Chief's pay package has also jumped 46 per cent due to the stock award component in his salary. His compensation saw $996,514 from stock awards in 2024, and is near at $1.5 million now.
Under agreements with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are poised to win wider access to advanced AI chips from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) during Donald Trump's Middle-East visits. We list what is on the cards:
