Nvidia stock jumps over 2% ahead of fourth quarter results

Nvidia Corp’s stock rose more than 2% on Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated fourth quarter results of the chipmaker.

At 11:41 a.m. EST, the stock was trading at $197.03, higher by 2.17%, or $4.18. On Tuesday, it closed at $192.85.

For the year, Nvidia shares are up over 3% and are down about 8% since hitting a record closing high in late October, 2025.

Nvidia, currently the most valuable and influential stock in the US market, is scheduled to release its fourth quarter ended, which ended on January 31, results after the closing bell. The company is valued at $4.7 trillion.

Investors hope that the chipmaker's earnings report will shed light on the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade.

While the majority of Wall Street analysts predict robust performance for the chipmaker driven by soaring infrastructure spending, uncertainty looms over how its stock will react. Concerns regarding AI disruption and the long-term sustainability of massive capital investments are currently weighing on market sentiment.

Nvidia’s semiconductors continue to serve as the bedrock of the global artificial intelligence expansion. However, after leading market gains for several years, the company's shares have cooled significantly. Since the beginning of the fourth quarter, the stock has risen only 3.4%, as investors begin to scrutinize the hundreds of billions being channeled into AI by tech giants like Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

“Even if they have tremendous numbers, we know the markets are really fickle,” said Ken Mahoney, president of Mahoney Asset Management, according to Bloomberg.

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Forecast Market experts are bracing for another standout quarter. Forecasts indicate that quarterly profits may surge by nearly 70% compared to last year, hitting roughly $37.52 billion. Furthermore, revenue is projected to climb 68% to $65.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, with adjusted earnings expected to increase 72% to $1.53 per share, based on consensus estimates.

Beyond revenue and profit, investors are laser-focused on gross margin — a key profitability metric that faced headwinds last year due to the expensive production of Nvidia’s Blackwell chips. The company's adjusted gross margin is forecasted to reach 75% this quarter, marking a one-year high. Projections suggest that profitability will likely stabilize at this level throughout the current fiscal year.

“Margins are potentially a risk factor,” said Melissa Otto, head of technology, media and telecommunications research at Visible Alpha, according to Bloomberg.