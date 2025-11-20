Nvidia stock jumps over 5.5% in pre-market trade on Wall Street as firm forecasts $500 billion in AI chip revenues

US-based chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp.'s stock price jumped more than 5.5% during the pre-market trading session on Wall Street on 20 November 2025, after the firm forecasted $500 billion in revenues from the AI semiconductor chips.
Nvidia stock price jumped more than 5.5% to hit $196.91 during the premarket trading session on Wall Street, when compared to $186.52 at the market close after Wednesday's US stock market session, MarketWatch data shows.
Nvidia stock price closed 2.85% higher at $186.52 after Wednesday's stock market session, according to MarketWatch data. As of 5:37 a.m. (EDT), the Nvidia shares were trading 4.86% higher at $195.58 ahead of the US stock market open on Thursday, 20 November 2025.
Nvidia stock has given US market investors more than 1,324% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 27% returns on the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the AI chipmaker's shares have risen 34.86% in 2025, and have gained 2.12% in the last one-month period, according to the Nasdaq market data. However, the data also showed that the Nvidia shares are trading 2.41% lower in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.
Nvidia stock price hit its 52-week high level at $212.19, while the 52-week low level stood at $86.62, according to the MarketWatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than 4.41 trillion ahead of the stock market open on Thursday, 20 November 2025.
