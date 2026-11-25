Shares of Nvidia slipped another 9% in Wednesday's opening bell on New York, 25 November, to the day's low of $141 apiece, giving up much of Monday's gains following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

Wednesday's decline came on the back of a 6% drop in the previous session, taking the stock's cumulative two-day decline to 14.5% from Monday's levels, based on the day's low.

Advertisement

While Huang's return soothed concerns over a potential leadership vacuum at a company at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, worries over elevated spending, tariff concerns and rising borrowing costs continue to raise questions about the sector's future returns, weighing on investor sentiment.

In addition, questions surrounding Nvidia's corporate governance, along with the influence of a US president who owns millions of dollars' worth of shares in the company, have added another layer of uncertainty surrounding the artificial intelligence sector.

Rising borrowing costs add to AI spending concerns Concerns over rising AI infrastructure costs have intensified as expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike strengthen following an acceleration in October inflation, with the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred gauge, showing an annual rate of 3.8%.

Advertisement

The report comes as markets are fully pricing in a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike when the Fed meets on December 8-9. Less certain, however, is how much further rates may need to rise to bring inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target. Inflation has remained above the central bank's target for around 5½ years.

Higher interest rates are making it increasingly difficult for companies in the AI industry to borrow money to fund their expansion plans.

Meanwhile, sweeping victories for Democrats earlier this month in the US midterm elections have raised the possibility of tighter AI regulations, potentially slowing the construction of data centers.

According to estimates, combined capital expenditure by hyperscalers is expected to approach $730 billion in CY26, representing year-on-year growth of more than 80%, with further increases anticipated in CY27.

Advertisement

Tariff concerns return to the spotlight The US has proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners, including China, the European Union, Japan, and India, with the proposed levies intended to replace tariffs previously struck down by the Supreme Court.

The fresh tariff proposals came on the same day as the inflation report, which showed that prices were continuing to rise.

Apart from the US conflict with Iran, higher tariffs have also been a major factor contributing to elevated consumer prices. Higher tariffs can raise costs and disrupt supply chains for companies that rely on international manufacturing and sales.

The Trump administration says the proposed tariffs target what it describes as "overcapacity" — excess industrial production, often supported by government subsidies, that allows cheaper goods to flood global markets and undercut US producers.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.