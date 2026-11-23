Nvidia's dramatic stock market comeback following the reinstatement of co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive has reignited investor interest across the broader artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor space.

Nvidia shares jumped nearly 37% to the day's high of $171.50 apiece. If the rally holds through the session, it will erase most of the losses suffered since the reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving an alleged Chinese spy, surfaced.

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The company's sharp rebound has also lifted several AI-linked stocks, including Micron Technology, which surged 22%. It was followed by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm, Sandisk, Marvell Technology and Oracle, all of which traded higher, with gains of up to 23% at their respective intraday highs.

The rally also powered the Nasdaq to surge 6.6%, putting it on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2025, after the index suffered its worst weekly performance since 2020. The broader market was on track to add more than $2 trillion in market value, with Nvidia alone accounting for nearly half of the increase.

Huang's return lifts AI trade AI-linked stocks had faced heavy selling pressure recently amid concerns over elevated valuations. Meanwhile, Democratic gains in Congress had raised fears that data centre expansion in key states could face regulatory setbacks.

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However, Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO has boosted sentiment across AI infrastructure stocks, while a decline in crude oil prices has also emerged as another key catalyst for the market recovery.

Huang's return to Nvidia marked a dramatic turn of events, with media reports alleging that he had been involved in an extramarital affair with Alisa Huan, who was alleged to be a Chinese spy. Huang later addressed the reports in a letter to employees, admitting to the affair.

Further reports of extramarital relationships with company employees also hammered the stock, pushing it to a more than one-year low, wiping out trillions of dollars in market value and pushing Huang down to the 18th position on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List.

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US intelligence services reportedly concluded that Huang had passed information to Beijing, an allegation that China has denied. The developments prompted the board to vote unanimously to reinstate Huang as president and chief executive, bringing a prolonged saga to an end.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, calling it a "correct and proper decision." Trump described Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions" and said the company should rehire him "if they were smart."

Nvidia board backs Huang's reinstatement Nvidia on Monday announced that, effective immediately, Jensen Huang had been reinstated as president and chief executive officer, as well as a member of the board.

According to a statement from the board of directors, members voted Nvidia unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead Nvidia.

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The board said that, as part of the decision-making process, it had received input from senior levels of the US government. Based on that input, the board said it was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.