Nvidia stock may be a bargain. It’s cheaper than Starbucks.
SummaryThe chip maker is currently trading at 23.3 times earnings expected over the next 12 months, which is below its five-year historic average of 40 times.
Nvidia—the stock market’s AI darling—is not only cheap in historical terms, but it is notably less expensive than some other stocks you might not expect.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more