Nvidia stock recovers US market crash losses as shares trade 8% higher on Wall Street

Nvidia stock recovered to its levels before the US stock market after witnessing the biggest rally since its crash on Friday, April 4, over China's additional tariff announcement on the Western nation.

The chipmaking firm's stock gained over 8 per cent to hit the intraday high of $105.68 as of 10:48 a.m. (EDT). The stock was trading at $105.15 on Friday, April 4, before the stock markets crashed due to the China tariff announcement.

After hitting the day's high, Nvidia shares are currently trading 6.63 per cent higher at $104.11, compared to $97.64 at the previous stock market close. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) rose 6.06 per cent on Tuesday, at $2.526 trillion, according to Companymarketcap data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)