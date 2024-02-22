Nvidia stock rises on growth forecast, drives market surge on renewed AI interest
Nvidia has reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue for the first three quarters of 2023, exceeding analyst estimates by 10-20 percent. The company forecasts a first-quarter revenue growth of 233 percent, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of 208 percent growth.
Nvidia, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, has projected a significant threefold increase in quarterly revenue, surpassing market expectations and propelling its shares up by 10 percent in after-hours trading, Reuters reported.
