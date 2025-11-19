Nvidia stock slips 10% this month amid AI bubble worries — How should traders position ahead of earnings today?

Nvidia stock: As concerns over bets on artificial intelligence (AI) stocks heighten, Nvidia's earnings could emerge as a make-or-break moment for Wall Street investors. Nvidia — the world's most valuable company — will report its quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

The earnings come amid bubble fears in AI and the selling of Nvidia stock by several large investors, raising fears of an imminent selloff in US stocks.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel's hedge fund sold its entire stake in Nvidia in the third quarter, as has SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, although he has ploughed those returns into a massive bet on OpenAI.

These doubts have pushed Nvidia stock down 10% so far in November, after a 1,200% surge in the past three years, and a 31% rally in 2025 so far.

What to expect from Nvidia earnings? Despite the concerns of AI bubble, demand for Nvidia's chips remains strong as several mega-caps rely on the company amid a boost in their AI spending. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last month said that the company has $500 billion in bookings for its advanced chips through 2026.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets, said that estimates suggest revenue and EPS will remain strong. However, the easy growth phase may be behind them. "Investors would be looking to see whether Nvidia can sustain high margins, maintain strong AI-capex demand, and avoid any export or China-related headwinds," he added.

Nvidia is likely to report a more than 56% jump in its fiscal August-October quarter revenue to $54.92 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG, stated a Reuters report.

Although Nvidia's growth could still be strong, it will be relatively modest compared to recent earnings, as per Maxwell.

China remains another overhang for the company as it cannot ship its most advanced chips there under US export curbs. Huang has said there are "no active discussions" on selling Blackwell in the market despite speculation of a possible deal for a scaled-down version, as per Reuters.

Nvidia stock: How to trade? Analysts believe investors can consider booking partial profits and then take a call on their stock exposure once the earnings are out.

"Whilst a beat could trigger some upside, the market will be much more sensitive to a miss, or even softer guidance, which presents more downside risk for a potential pullback," said Maxwell.

He advised investors to consider reducing large directional exposure or hedging ahead of the print, and then reassessing once the numbers and commentary are out. "If the long-term view is still bullish, use any post-earnings dip as a potential entry rather than buying just ahead of the earnings event."