Nvidia stock surges 219% in 1 year; is it still buy-worthy? How to invest in it from India?
Nvidia becomes the third most valuable US company, surpassing Alphabet, with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion.
Nvidia is now the third most valuable US company as per market capitalisation (m-cap), propelled by a sharp uptick in its stock price over recent months. The chipmaker's meteoric rise saw it surpass Google-parent Alphabet on Wednesday, ahead of Nvidia's eagerly anticipated quarterly report.
