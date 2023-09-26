Nvidia stock up over 196% in 6 months as tech stocks rally on AI wave, recoup losses in 20232 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Nvidia has witnessed an uptrend with its share price tripling to 196.36 per cent till July, especially after the company breached $1 trillion in market capitalization, making it the first US chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.
Nvidia Corp has led the global rally picked up by new-age tech stocks in 2023, rising as high as over 196 per cent in the first six months after artificial intelligence (AI) took center-stage this year. AI opened up a Pandora's Box of possibilities for new age tech stocks, with Nvidia riding the wave furthest till July 2023.
