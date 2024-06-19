Nvidia surpasses Microsoft to become world’s most valuable company
Nvidia shares rose 3.5% to $135.58, lifting its market capitalization by over $110 billion to $3.335 trillion, just days after overtaking iPhone maker Apple to become the second most valuable company.
Nvidia share price rallied over 3% on Tuesday as the chip maker the world’s most valuable company, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft.
