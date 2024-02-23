Nvidia triggers rally in semiconductor stocks; ASM Tech locked at 10% upper circuit, SPEL hits 52-week high
Nvidia shares were locked at 16 per cent upper circuit to hit a lifetime high of $785.38 after the bellwether for artificial intelligence (AI) chip demand once again exceeded Wall Street's sky-high expectations, re-igniting a global rally in tech stocks. The sharp rally in Nvidia shares triggered a rally in semiconductor-related stocks in India such as ASM Technologies and SPEL Semiconductors.
