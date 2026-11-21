Nvidia vs Anthropic: One builds the chips powering the artificial intelligence revolution, while the other develops some of the world's most advanced AI models. Yet, despite operating at opposite ends of the AI ecosystem, Nvidia and Anthropic are discovering that Wall Street's appetite for artificial intelligence stocks has limits. Nvidia shares plunged 14% on Friday, November 20, while Anthropic tumbled 8.5%, surrendering much of its gains following a record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

The contrasting fortunes of the two companies offer a glimpse into the changing dynamics of the AI trade. Nvidia remains a profit-generating chipmaking powerhouse, while Anthropic is betting on explosive revenue growth despite substantial operating losses and enormous computing commitments. Both companies are now facing questions about valuations, the sustainability of AI spending and how quickly the technology can translate into returns for investors.

Nvidia vs Anthropic: Shares plunge after blockbuster runs Nvidia's latest decline extended its losing streak to seven consecutive weeks, its longest since the 2008 global financial crisis. The stock plunged 14.01% on Friday to close at $125.53, leaving it 48.4% below its 52-week high of $243.37.

The shares have declined approximately 28% since November 12, when founder Jensen Huang's resignation was announced. The decline has erased more than $1 trillion in market capitalisation over the period, according to reports. Nvidia, once the world's most valuable publicly listed company, has slipped to fourth place behind Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.

Anthropic's stock market journey has been equally volatile, despite its blockbuster IPO. The Claude developer priced 980 million shares at $83 apiece on November 18, raising $81.34 billion and surpassing SpaceX's June 2026 IPO record.

Shares opened at $111.50 on November 19 and closed their debut session at $97.17, a 17% gain over the offering price. However, Friday's broader technology sell-off dragged the stock down 8.5% to $88.91, leaving it just 7.1% above its IPO price and valuing the company at approximately $1.16 trillion.

Nvidia's profits versus Anthropic's explosive revenue growth The biggest difference between the two companies lies in their financial performance.

Nvidia reported third-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $115.8 billion on November 17, representing 103% year-on-year growth and a 20% sequential increase. Its data centre business generated $107.6 billion, accounting for the overwhelming majority of revenue.

Net income stood at $65.3 billion, while GAAP gross margins reached 74.8%. Interim CEO Colette Kress also guided for fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, highlighting continued demand for AI infrastructure.

Anthropic, meanwhile, is delivering much faster percentage revenue growth, but its financials reveal a very different picture. Its amended SEC Form S-1 prospectus showed third-quarter 2026 revenue surging 1,127% year-on-year to $16.96 billion. Revenue for the first nine months reached $33.24 billion.

However, the rapid expansion came with substantial costs. Computing expenses accounted for approximately 58% of third-quarter revenue, contributing to an operating loss of $567 million. The company also reported a nine-month net loss of $104 billion, including $94.3 billion in non-cash fair-value adjustments on convertible notes.

Nvidia makes AI chips, Anthropic builds Claude: How their businesses differ Nvidia and Anthropic operate in different but increasingly interconnected parts of the AI ecosystem.

Nvidia designs graphics processing units, networking equipment and complete data centre systems used to train and run AI models. Its Grace Blackwell architecture and newly shipping Vera Rubin platform underpin its strategy of supplying the computing infrastructure required for the AI boom.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by Dario and Daniela Amodei, develops the Claude family of AI models and enterprise products such as Claude Code and Cowork.

Around 80% of Anthropic's revenue comes from metered usage through its API and major cloud marketplaces. The company serves more than 11,900 customers spending over $100,000 annually, including more than 1,900 accounts spending over $1 million.

Despite their different business models, the two companies are financially connected. Nvidia committed $10 billion to Anthropic's concurrent private placement at $83 per share, giving the chipmaker exposure to the AI model developer's growth.

Wall Street's AI trade faces a reality check The pressure on Nvidia and Anthropic coincided with one of Wall Street's worst trading sessions in more than a year.

The S&P 500 tumbled 3.7%, entering correction territory after falling more than 10% from its October peak. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.3%, turning negative for the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.9%.

Semiconductor stocks were among the biggest casualties. Advanced Micro Devices fell 13.3%, Micron Technology lost 13.9% and Broadcom dropped 12.2%. The PHLX Semiconductor Index slid 10.7%.

The simultaneous declines in Nvidia and Anthropic underline a broader investor concern: whether the enormous capital being poured into AI infrastructure and model development will generate sustainable returns.