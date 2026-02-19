Nvidia-Netweb deal: IT stock surge 19% in 2 sessions on launch of its ‘Make in India’ AI supercomputing systems

IT stock Netweb Technologies share price rallied nearly 10% in intra-day trade on Thursday, February 18, extending the sharp momentum seen in the previous session, when the stock had climbed 9%.

The rally came after the company unveiled what it described as one of its most advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure offerings — the ‘Make in India’ Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI Supercomputer — along with a petascale personal AI system called the Tyrone Camarero Spark.

With the latest surge, the IT stock has jumped over 19% in just two sessions, significantly outperforming broader market trends. The Netweb Technologies stock rose as much as 9.7% to its day's high of ₹3699.30 on BSE. It has given multibagger returns in the last 1 year, rallying 143% while jumped 69% in past 6 months.

AI infrastructure launch drives sharp rally In a press release issued on Wednesday, February 18, the company said it had “powered a new era of computing in India by introducing one of the world’s most powerful AI infrastructure solutions – a ‘Make in India’ AI supercomputer, the Tyrone Camarero GB200 system – and the petascale personal compute system, the Tyrone Camarero Spark.”

Netweb explained that the newly launched Tyrone Camarero Spark represents a new class of AI computing designed specifically for India. According to the company, the system packs a petaflop of AI performance along with 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop form factor. This configuration is aimed at supporting a large base of AI developers in India, enabling them to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and locally fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters. The system also allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises.

Sanjay Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Netweb Technologies India Ltd, said, “The Tyrone Camarero Spark, based on NVIDIA DGX Spark and powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, manufactured in India by Netweb and ready to serve the AI developer market of the world, is a proud moment for the ‘Make in India’ mission.”

The company highlighted that the Tyrone Camarero Spark delivers 1 petaflop of FP4 performance out of the box in an extremely compact form factor measuring 5.9 inches x 5.9 inches x 2 inches, with a system power supply of just 240 watts. In comparison, a similar performance level of around 170 teraflops FP16 with the same memory size of 128GB required a system power consumption of about 3,200 watts back in 2016.

Netweb added that the launch has helped create a completely new customer segment in collaboration with Nvidia, underscoring the growing role of AI-led infrastructure in India’s technology ecosystem.

Nvidia partnership, broader AI push in focus Commenting on the broader opportunity, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for South Asia at Nvidia, said, “Increasing demand for generative AI and sovereign compute requires a new class of powerful, efficient infrastructure to accelerate innovation.”

The press release further noted that the Tyrone Camarero Spark will provide AI developers access to preinstalled Nvidia Nemotron open models, libraries, and Nvidia NIM microservices, with enabled workflows for tasks such as building vision search and summarisation agents, refining image generation, and developing AI chatbots. Netweb is also launching Tyrone AI Supercomputing systems based on Nvidia Grace Blackwell platforms that are designed and manufactured in India, strengthening the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Following the recent AI-led sell-off in the IT sector, several companies have begun accelerating efforts to integrate AI into their businesses. India, supported by a deep pool of developers, startups, and partners, has emerged as one of the most important global hubs for AI innovation, Nvidia’s South Asia leadership has said.

Separately, another IT stock, E2E Networks, recently announced its collaboration with next-generation cloud providers to address India’s growing demand for AI compute. The TIR cloud compute platform is set to feature Nvidia HGX B200 systems, Nvidia Enterprise software, and Nvidia Nemotron open models to support sovereign AI development across areas such as agentic AI, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and agriculture. Nvidia also stated in a blog post that E2E Networks is building an Nvidia Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR platform at the L&T Vyoma data centre in Chennai.

