Nvidia's $25 billion buyback 'a head-scratcher' for some shareholders3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Nvidia's decision to buy back $25 billion of its shares surprises investors as the stock has already tripled this year
Nvidia's move to buy back $25 billion of its shares after its stock has more than tripled this year caught some investors off-guard, even as they cheered a stellar second-quarter report.
