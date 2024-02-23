Nvidia stock price jumped 16% to $785.38 on Thursday, increasing the company’s market value by a staggering $277 billion in just a single day, setting a new record.

Nvidia’s total market capitalisation now stands at $1.89 trillion, making it the third-largest US company, trailing only behind tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

The rally in Nvidia shares comes after the world’s most valuable chipmaker reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings with another eye-popping sales forecast.

The addition of $277 billion in Nvidia’s market value on Thursday was its biggest single-session increase in history, eclipsing the $197 billion gain made by Facebook-parent Meta at the start of the month.

To put this monumental increase into perspective on a global scale:

Nvidia's $277 billion surge in market value surpasses the combined market capitalization of all listed IT companies in India, which totals approximately $260 billion.

It exceeds the market capitalization of India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries, which is valued at approximately $240 billion.

Moreover, the $277 billion surge is enough to fund the International Space Station for 57 years, based on its annual budget of around $4.8 billion.

Additionally, this figure is also more than the combined market value of all publicly traded companies in Iceland, totaling approximately $240 billion.

Nvidia's unprecedented market value increase reflects not only the company's strong financial performance but also its significant impact on the global market.

Nvidia’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped to $22.10 billion from $6.05 billion, beating estimates of $20.62 billion. Adjusted for certain items, the company’s earnings were $5.16 a share, compared with estimates of $4.64 a share.

Nvidia forecast first-quarter revenue growth of 233%, ahead of Wall Street expectations of 208% growth. The company forecast revenue for the current quarter of $24.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $22.17 billion.

It expects first-quarter adjusted gross margin to be 77%, plus or minus 50 basis points, beating analysts estimates of a gross margin of 75.6%.

