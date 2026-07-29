Nvidia’s $750 billion circular financing loop: How it became banker, supplier and investor — and how big is the risk?

Nvidia is working on a fresh round of AI deals worth more than $750 billion, strengthening its role as a financer of the infrastructure and companies driving the AI revolution.
From Goldman Sachs to ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry, several experts have warned about the circular nature of these deals, i.e. Nvidia invests in or finances companies and projects that ultimately buy its own chips. They fear that such a pattern could artificially boost demand, making AI demand look stronger than it is. And, the most uncomfortable question right now is: How big a risk does this pose to investors?
Regarding the term 'circular financing,' one clarification is needed, Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, says. Nvidia buying stakes in AI companies is normal investing. If the bet fails, Nvidia loses its investment. Nothing more.
But this time around, the concern is different, Shah asserts. “Nvidia is reportedly agreeing to guarantee someone else’s loan. That's where the real risk sits.”
OpenAI isn’t profitable, so borrowing on its own could be expensive. But Nvidia’s backing makes the loan cheaper. So, it’s like a father co-signing his son’s home loan. The bank starts looking at the father’s financial strength, not just the son’s income.
Also, the scale is the striking part. Nvidia’s own filings show about $3.5 billion in guarantees today. The figure being discussed for this project is $250 billion. That’s not the same thing on a larger scale. It’s a fundamentally different level of exposure.
“So the fair reading is that it hasn't been round-tripping so far, but the new structure moves in that direction,” the Vested Finance CEO notes
“It will first show up in the lending market, because that is where the money is actually coming from,” says Shah.
It can be an AI data-centre loan that cannot be completed at the interest rate everyone expected, or a bond sale being pulled, a loan requiring a higher rate than the previous one, or a credit-rating downgrade.
“In fact, some warning signs have already started to appear. Recently, Oracle was downgraded to the lowest investment-grade rating, while Alphabet reported negative free cash flow for the first time since going public”
Another warning sign would be a major computing contract being renegotiated or a data centre being scaled back. “Announcements are one thing; actual deliveries are what generate revenue. The gap between the two is where problems are most likely to show up first,” he concludes.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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