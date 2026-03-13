Nvidia stock is depressed, Wall Street says, even though it’s up 22,000% in a decade. A teensy stretch of trading weakness this year—a pause in rip-roaring gains, really—has left the valuation looking ordinary, despite a profit outlook that has no equal in history. Investors, it seems, have doubts that the next leg of Nvidia’s growth will meet expectations. The week ahead provides the company’s best opportunity to change their minds.
Nvidia’s big AI event: What Wall Street wants to hear
SummaryUBS calls the contrast between its rapturous Nvidia earnings estimates and the stock’s discount valuation “seemingly unsustainable.”
Nvidia stock is depressed, Wall Street says, even though it’s up 22,000% in a decade. A teensy stretch of trading weakness this year—a pause in rip-roaring gains, really—has left the valuation looking ordinary, despite a profit outlook that has no equal in history. Investors, it seems, have doubts that the next leg of Nvidia’s growth will meet expectations. The week ahead provides the company’s best opportunity to change their minds.
