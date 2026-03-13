Nvidia’s big AI event: What Wall Street wants to hear

In training, cost has been an afterthought, but in inference, where the money will be made, cost is key, and computing needs are mixed. When you type a question into your favorite AI chatbot, it turns it into tokens representing words, parts of words, and punctuation. It processes all of these tokens at once, a step called prefill, which favors the parallel computing of GPUs. But the answers come a token at a time, a bit like speaking, where each word builds on the last. CPUs can excel in this kind of sequential computing, but what you’d really like to have are purpose-built chips that can handle decode cheaply and efficiently, without, for example, the need for pricey off-chip memory.