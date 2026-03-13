Nvidia’s big AI event: What Wall Street wants to hear

It’s Nvidia GTC 2026, an event so important that the name stands for something that stands for something else. GTC is GPU Technology Conference, while GPU is graphics processing unit, which is a weird name for a gathering that’s all about artificial intelligence, but it will make sense in a moment. I’ll run through what Wall Street hopes to hear, including future chip changes. If you’ve written to me recently to say you’re tired of so much AI coverage, see my recent stories on beef and Iran. If you’ve written to ask why I’m spending time on beef and Iran instead of AI, strap in.