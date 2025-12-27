Nvidia’s Groq deal is an Instagram moment—with 1 big risk

Nvidia’s move is similar to Facebook—now Meta Platforms—buying Instagram in 2012. It was a purely defensive move, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg thought the upstart social network represented a threat to Facebook’s singular place in social media. Zuckerberg was determined that Facebook not become another Myspace flash-in-the-pan. Defensive or not, the move worked out well for Meta, with Instagram having a younger demographic than Facebook and contributing to the 3.5 billion people worldwide who use at least one Meta app every day.