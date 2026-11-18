A massive transfer of Nvidia shares worth nearly $10.7 billion has brought the wealth structure of co-founder Jensen Huang and his family into focus. Months before his reported exit as the chipmaker's CEO, Huang and his wife, Lori, moved almost 59 million shares into an irrevocable family trust, according to SEC disclosures.

The transaction was part of a decade-long estate-planning arrangement involving two trusts set up in 2016. It follows the termination of two trusts established by the couple a decade earlier.

A subsequent filing has now offered a closer look at how Huang's vast Nvidia shareholding is distributed across family trusts, charitable entities and investment companies.

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The transfer took place around eight months before Huang's reported departure as Nvidia's chief executive in November 2026. It has attracted attention amid reports and allegations concerning his personal life. However, the regulatory disclosures do not link the share transfer to those allegations or his subsequent departure. Instead, they document a family wealth-transfer arrangement and the ownership of Nvidia shares across several trusts and companies.

A separate Form 4 filing dated September 18, 2026, provides an updated snapshot of Huang's reported holdings and records another transaction involving 438,000 shares. Here is what the two SEC filings show.

How Jensen Huang transferred 59 million Nvidia shares to a family trust The March 2026 transaction involved two grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) established by Jensen and Lori Huang in 2016. When the trusts ended on March 18, 2026, each transferred 29,481,301 Nvidia shares to the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust, taking the total transfer to 58,962,602 shares.

The shares were transferred as gifts without consideration, rather than being sold in the market. The receiving trust, of which Huang is a trustee, held 109,040,602 Nvidia shares following the transaction.

The two GRATs were initially funded with Nvidia stock worth approximately $51 million in 2016. Such trusts are commonly used in estate planning to transfer assets to beneficiaries while managing potential estate-tax liabilities. In this case, the March filing records the completion of the trusts and the movement of their shares into the irrevocable remainder trust.

The filing also records that each GRAT transferred 30,884 shares to the couple's living trust to meet annuity payments. These transactions were separate from the nearly 59 million shares transferred to the remainder trust.

September SEC filing reveals Huang's Nvidia shareholding structure The September 18 Form 4, which records transactions dated September 16 and 17, provides further details of Huang's holdings. It listed 70,100,666 Nvidia shares held directly by him and 467,693,547 shares held indirectly through the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust.

The filing also listed 31,421,011 shares in the Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust and 109,040,602 shares in the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust. Huang is identified as a trustee of these trusts.

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In addition, the disclosure listed six limited liability companies holding Nvidia shares. Two held 6,632,667 shares each, while four held 30 million shares each. The filings identify the living trust as the sole member of these companies.

The September filing also disclosed a gift of 438,000 shares by the living trust, without consideration. Of these, 292,000 shares were transferred to the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, a charitable organisation, while 146,000 went to a donor-advised fund. This was a separate transaction from the March transfer.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem and served as its president and CEO for more than three decades. The SEC filings document how his Nvidia holdings are distributed across direct ownership, family trusts and LLCs, but do not establish that the March wealth transfer was connected to the events surrounding his departure.