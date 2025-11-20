Nvidia’s strong results lift markets; are fears of an AI bubble overblown?

Major Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi, jumped up to 3 per cent on Thursday, as strong earnings by chipmaker Nvidia boosted sentiment.

Nvidia earnings beat market expectations and calmed concerns over AI (artificial intelligence) bubble and stretched valuations. The company reported a 62% increase in revenue to a record $57 billion for the three months ended October, driven by strong demand for chips. Additionally, the company raised its guidance for the current quarter to $65 billion, which undermines chatter about a potential bubble in the AI sector.

Strong momentum for AI-themed stocks has been the prime factor behind Wall Street's strong rally this year. Tech-heavy Nasdaq has surged 17 per cent this year so far, while the S&P 500 has gained 13 per cent for the same period.

However, in recent times, Wall Street indices have corrected as concerns over stretched valuations have mounted.

AI: Bubble or an exaggerated fear? There is growing investor chatter that parts of the AI sector may be moving into bubble territory, similar to the dot-com euphoria of 2000. Any company linked to AI is being given extremely high valuations, which is raising concerns.

Many experts believe that concerns over an AI bubble could be overblown, and the recent correction in the US stock market could be due to a confluence of factors, including US tariffs, elevated interest rates, and economic slowdown.

"Markets are going through a bit of a reset. Interest rates remain high, earnings are mixed, and while AI has fuelled a lot of optimism, investors are starting to reassess how much of that excitement is justified. Rather than calling it a bubble, it feels more like the market is finding its balance and figuring out where real long-term value lies," Viram Shah, Founder and CEO, Vested Finance, observed.

Shruti Jain, Chief Strategy Officer at Arihant Capital Markets, has similar views.

"The recent decline on Wall Street is not because of AI, but largely due to tariff risks, a shift in monetary stance, and concerns that rate cuts may not come in 2025 as inflation remains elevated. These macro uncertainties are pushing global markets into a corrective phase," said Jain.

"While AI drove earnings growth in FY23–24—especially for companies like Nvidia—the correction in FY25 has been triggered more by policy fears and recession-related worries rather than the AI theme itself," Jain said.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets, pointed out that there are concerns that AI’s transformative potential may be outpacing the sector’s actual revenue and productivity gains, with many institutions explicitly warning about the rising risk of an AI-related market bubble.

Maxwell added that some argue that, although valuations are high, they may still be defensible if AI adoption accelerates and corporate earnings catch up. This view holds that the current downturn may represent a “valuation reset” rather than an outright bubble bursting.

The debate over whether a bubble exists may be redundant at this juncture, but AI valuations do appear slightly overheated. However, Nvidia’s forecast indicates that demand for AI will remain strong, which will continue to drive investors towards these stocks.

"Wall Street appears to be in a healthy reset as investors reassess their expectations for AI. The long-term potential of AI remains intact, but pockets of bubble-like behaviour call for caution," Pranay Aggarwal, Director and CEO of Stoxkart, noted.

