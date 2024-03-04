Nvidia’s Surge Stokes Talk of a Bubble

The stock has risen more than sevenfold since Oct. 14, 2022, and Nvidia is now the third-most-valuable U.S. company, with a market value above $2 trillion. The chip maker added nearly $280 billion in value in just two trading sessions after reporting blowout fourth-quarter results on Feb. 21. It took just 180 trading days for Nvidia’s value to rise to $2 trillion from $1 trillion; it took more than 500 trading days for both Apple and Microsoft to reach that milestone.