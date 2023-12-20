Nykaa: After a 56% decline in 2022, stock rebounds 18% this year; what lies ahead?
After an almost 56 percent fall in 2022, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, has shown signs of a modest rebound, rising over 18% in 2023 YTD. The turnaround began in May, breaking an almost 11-month hiatus, and was followed by monthly gains of 18.83% in June. Between May 2022 and April 2023, the stock was in the green in just 1 month - February 2023, up 2.3%.
