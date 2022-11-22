The much-anticipated block deal in e-retailer Nykaa has taken place on Tuesday with Lighthouse India Fund III offloading a portion of its shareholding in the company to the tune of over ₹335.72 crore. While a total of 11 renowned companies and fund houses were net buyers in Nykaa aggregating around ₹152.88 crore. Among the major firms that picked Nykaa shares in the block deal were BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.

