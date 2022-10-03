Nykaa on Monday announced that its board at its meet held today has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. Nykaa shares were trading over 7% higher on the BSE at ₹1,366 apiece.

“We hereby inform that the Board at its Meeting held on October 03, 2022, inter alia, has approved bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion 5 (Five) fully paid-up equity share of Re 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot," Nykaa informed in an exchange filing.

The company said that the issuance of bonus shares will be out of Securities Premium Account available as on March 31, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders. The actual number of bonus equity shares to be issued and post bonus issue share capital will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as on the record date, the company added.

Further, the company has fixed Thursday, November 03, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for Bonus equity shares. The estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched would be within two months from the date of board approval i.e., on or before December 02, 2022.

The board has also approved the re-classification of the authorized share capital from ₹325 crore comprising of 275 crore equity shares and 50 crore preference shares to ₹325 crore comprising of 325 crore equity shares, subject to shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot.

Founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, the company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products under its two business verticals, Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

The company's shares got listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE in November last year. Nykaa shares are down more than 35% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas is has declined about 43% since listing.