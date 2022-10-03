Nykaa bonus shares' issue announced in 1:5 ratio. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Nykaa on Monday announced that its board at its meet held today has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. Nykaa shares were trading over 7% higher on the BSE at ₹1,366 apiece.