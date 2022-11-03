Nykaa's bonus shares issue, ESOP plan get shareholders nod

“The board on October 3, 2022, approved Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of five fully paid-up Equity Shares for every one fully paid-up equity share each held by the shareholders of the company. Pursuant to this, the company held a postal ballot for the issue of Bonus Shares out of its securities premium reserves from October 4, 2022 to November 2, 2022. The company received an overwhelming response from its shareholders and witnessed 100% of the voting in favour of the Bonus Resolution," Nykaa informed in an exchange filing today.