Nykaa IPO ends day 1 on a strong note

“There are no peers in the listed space that are engaged in the business similar to that of FSN. At higher price band of ₹1,125, the company is demanding an EV/TTM sales multiple of 21.6x, which seems to be reasonably priced. Considering the growth potential in the beauty & personal space and also the lower e-commerce penetration, we feel that FSN has a huge untapped market," Choice Broking said in a note.