Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nykaa IPO: GMP strong as price band announced

Nykaa IPO: GMP strong as price band announced

Premium
A display of Nykaa branded nail enamel at a Nykaa store in New Delhi, India
2 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Nykaa will allocate part of its IPO proceeds for the establishment of new retail stores. It also aims to use it for capital expenditure and repayment of debt

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa, will open for subscription on October 28 and close on November 1. The price band of the share sale has been fixed at 1,085-1,125 apiece. 

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa, will open for subscription on October 28 and close on November 1. The price band of the share sale has been fixed at 1,085-1,125 apiece. 

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41.97 million shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The offer for sale has reduced to 41.97 million shares from 43.11 million shares. Earlier, the fresh issue size was 525 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41.97 million shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The offer for sale has reduced to 41.97 million shares from 43.11 million shares. Earlier, the fresh issue size was 525 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per market observers, Nykaa shares are available at a strong premium at 670. Experts expect a very good response for this IPO. The company plans to list on leading stock exchange BSE and NSE on November 11.

“As the countdown of Nykaa IPO begins, market looks passionate for the company as unlike the cash burning and loss-making startups, Nykaa is a profitable one," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.com. As per Doshi, promoters quality, profitability & growth and fancy for startup IPOs will be the driving force for Nykaa IPO.

Nykaa will allocate a part of the funds for the establishment of new retail stores. The proceeds will also be used for capital expenditure and repayment of debt and enhance the visibility and awareness of its brands.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa), founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.

It is a leading multi-brand beauty & personal care platform in India and has been ramping up its presence in the fashion space. In 2018, the company expanded into fashion under Nykaa Fashion, a curated & managed marketplace. The company also has other offerings like Nykaa Man, The Global Store (foreign brands) etc.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial and ICICI Securities are merchant bankers to the issue.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points as realty, finance stocks rally ...

Premium

IRCTC: A steep plunge after a dizzying rise

Premium

Costs are biting but JSW Steel has wind in its sails

Premium

Would you trust a robot with your finances?

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!