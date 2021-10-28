MUMBAI : The retail portion of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed nearly 100% within a few minutes of opening. Overall, the issue got subscribed nearly 0.25 times.

The IPO received 6.54 million bids against the offered of 26.28 million shares, according to stock exchange data.

Retail investors placed 5.63 million bids against the 4.73 million shares on offer, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.03 times while qualified institutional bidders got subscribed 0.05 times.

“Nykaa is likely to trade at a huge scarcity premium versus global peers in the online BPC space (trading at 3x FY24E EV/sales average). We believe Nykaa could trade at one-year forward EV/sales of ~6-8x, purely based on its core BPC offering. However, the issue price is already at 10.2x FY24 EV/sales, factoring in a premium multiple, backed by growth in the fashion business. Nevertheless, successful execution in the fashion segment is key to valuation re-rating, in mid-to-long term. Expansion in fashion may mar profitability given heavy investments in discounts and marketing. Multiple rerating to 12-14x one-year forward EV/sales should percolate over time on Nykaa’s multi- platform approach (successful execution in Nykaa Man and Nykaa Fashion), which is a niche platform currently (largely BPC led)," said Elara Capital in a note to investors.

The firm has fixed the price band of its IPO at ₹1,085-1,125 a share. It is looking for a valuation of ₹52,574 crore (around $7.4 billion).

The issue will close on 1 November.

The firm has increased its fresh issue to ₹630 crore from ₹525 crore earlier. The offer for sale has reduced to 41.97 million shares from 43.11 million shares. The firm plans to list on 11 November.

On the upper end price band, the firm will raise around ₹5,352 crore.

The offer for sale OFS comprises up to 4.8 million shares by Sanjay Nayar Family Trust, up to 5.42 million shares by TPG Growth IV SF Pte, up to 4.84 million shares by Lighthouse India Fund III, up to 2.54 million shares by Yogesh Agencies & Investment, up to 914,000 shares by JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services, up to 7.05 million shares by Sunil Kant Munjal, up to 10.2 million shares by Harindarpal Singh Banga jointly with Indra Banga, up to 2.34 million shares by Narotam Sekhsaria.

Currently, Falguni Nayar Family Trust and Sanjay Nayar Family Trust hold 22.33% and 23.67% stake respectively in the firm. TPG Growth has 3.48% while Lighthouse India Fund II 3.11%. Sunil Kant Munjal has 4.53% stake while Harindarpal Singh Banga jointly with Indra Banga has 8.7% stake in the firm.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Nykaa will allocate ₹42 crore from the issue to investment in its arms FSN Brands or Nykaa Fashions for funding the establishment of new retail stores. Another ₹42 crore and ₹156 crore will be used for capital expenditure and repayment of debt. Nykaa will also use ₹234 crore to enhance the visibility and awareness of its brands.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by investment banker Falguni Nayar and is a leading player in the online beauty aggregator segment. The firm is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers. It has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care, and fashion products, including brand products manufactured by it.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.