Nykaa IPO: Retail portion subscribed fully within minutes

“Nykaa is likely to trade at a huge scarcity premium versus global peers in the online BPC space (trading at 3x FY24E EV/sales average). We believe Nykaa could trade at one-year forward EV/sales of ~6-8x, purely based on its core BPC offering. However, the issue price is already at 10.2x FY24 EV/sales, factoring in a premium multiple, backed by growth in the fashion business. Nevertheless, successful execution in the fashion segment is key to valuation re-rating, in mid-to-long term. Expansion in fashion may mar profitability given heavy investments in discounts and marketing. Multiple rerating to 12-14x one-year forward EV/sales should percolate over time on Nykaa’s multi- platform approach (successful execution in Nykaa Man and Nykaa Fashion), which is a niche platform currently (largely BPC led)," said Elara Capital in a note to investors.