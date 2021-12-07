Will anchor investors desert as mega IPO lock-ins expire?

Data showed, in most cases, selling pressure persists over the day after the anchor lock-in opening date. As much as 61% (25 out of 41) of the issues declined by 2.2% on the day after the anchor opening date. And after five days of the anchor opening date, 61% of issues traded 3.9% down. In most stocks where anchor allocation made up a larger mix of outstanding shares, selling pressure has been higher near the anchor lock-in opening date. There are four stocks where anchor investment is more than 10% among those in which the lock-in will expire in December. Those are Fino Payments (11.2%), SJS Enterprises (14.5%), Sapphire Foods (12.4%), and Go Fashion (12.2%).