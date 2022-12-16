Nykaa, Paytm's surprise corporate actions spur scrutiny

While within the rules, several market experts say these actions show an obsession of sorts that newly listed firms have with their stock prices. After all, Nykaa and Paytm are among a flurry of hot startups that came to the Indian market with much fanfare. Their disastrous performance since listing has prompted some key backers to trim holdings while hoards of retail investors have taken to social media to voice their disappointment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}