Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit surges 79% YoY to ₹24 crore, revenue rises 22%. Check details here

Nykaa Q1 Results: Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce, on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded a 79% surge in its first-quarter net profits to ₹24.47 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹13.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa's revenue from its core operations also witnessed a 22% jump to ₹2,154.94 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹1,764.11 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

Nykaa's Revenue Gains Nykaa's revenues gained significantly due to the hike in sales from the company's ‘beauty’ segment, which clocked in nearly a 24% increase to ₹1,975.37 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹1,593.51 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated statements show that Nykaa's Beauty business is the biggest contributor to its overall revenues.

Other business segments like ‘Fashion’ witnessed a nearly 15% jump in their sales to ₹170.83 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹148.60 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. Apart from the two major segments, the company's ‘Other’ business segment income also rose to ₹8.74 crore, compared to ₹4 crore in the previous year.

Nykaa Share Price Today FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) share price closed 0.66% higher at ₹204.95 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹203.60 at the previous market close. The company announced its first quarter results after the market operating hours on 12 August 2025.

Since their listing in 2021, Nykaa shares have lost more than 47% on the Indian stock market, but they have given stock market investors more than 5.71% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 24.91% in 2025 but are trading 3.02% lower in the last five market sessions of the stock market.

FSN E-Commerce shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹229.90 on 23 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹154.90 on 4 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The e-commerce major's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹58,630 crore as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee