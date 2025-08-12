Subscribe

Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit surges 79% YoY to ₹24 crore, revenue rises 22%. Check details here

Nykaa Q1 Results: FSN E-Commerce, on 12 August 2025, recorded a 79% jump in its net profits for the April-June quarter results. The shares of the e-commerce firm closed higher after Tuesday's stock market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 Aug 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, announced its April-June quarter results on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.
Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, announced its April-June quarter results on Tuesday, 12 August 2025. (REUTERS)

Nykaa Q1 Results: Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce, on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded a 79% surge in its first-quarter net profits to 24.47 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 13.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement
Also Read | HAL Q1 Results 2025 Highlights: Profit falls 4% YoY; revenue growth at 11% YoY

Nykaa's revenue from its core operations also witnessed a 22% jump to 2,154.94 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to 1,764.11 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

Nykaa's Revenue Gains

Nykaa's revenues gained significantly due to the hike in sales from the company's ‘beauty’ segment, which clocked in nearly a 24% increase to 1,975.37 crore, compared year-on-year with 1,593.51 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated statements show that Nykaa's Beauty business is the biggest contributor to its overall revenues.

Also Read | BCL Industries declares record date for final dividend, Q1 results 2025

Other business segments like ‘Fashion’ witnessed a nearly 15% jump in their sales to 170.83 crore in the first quarter, compared to 148.60 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. Apart from the two major segments, the company's ‘Other’ business segment income also rose to 8.74 crore, compared to 4 crore in the previous year.

Advertisement

Nykaa Share Price Today

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) share price closed 0.66% higher at 204.95 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 203.60 at the previous market close. The company announced its first quarter results after the market operating hours on 12 August 2025.

Also Read | Bangas to sell 2.1% Nykaa stake worth $140.3 million via block deal

Since their listing in 2021, Nykaa shares have lost more than 47% on the Indian stock market, but they have given stock market investors more than 5.71% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 24.91% in 2025 but are trading 3.02% lower in the last five market sessions of the stock market.

FSN E-Commerce shares hit their 52-week high level at 229.90 on 23 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 154.90 on 4 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The e-commerce major's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 58,630 crore as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

Advertisement

Read stock market news here

Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNykaa Q1 Results: Net profit surges 79% YoY to ₹24 crore, revenue rises 22%. Check details here
Read Next Story