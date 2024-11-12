Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 71.6% YoY to ₹10.04 crore

  • Nykaa Q2 Results: In Q2FY25, Nykaa achieved a net profit of 10.04 crore, marking a 71.6% increase YoY. Revenue climbed 24.4% to 1,874.74 crore, while expenses grew 23.7%. The company reported a 24% YoY rise in GMV and a 29% increase in EBITDA.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 71.6% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.04 crore
Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 71.6% YoY to ₹10.04 crore(Bloomberg)

Nykaa Q2 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, announced on Tuesday a consolidated net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of parent) of 10.04 crore for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024 (Q2FY25), marking an increase of 71.6% compared to 5.85 crore it recorded during the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.1%. On Tuesday, Nykaa share price ended 1.73% lower at 179.35 apiece on BSE.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operation for the quarter ended September stood at 1,874.74 crore, which was up by 24.4% from 1,507.02 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company disclosed expenses of 1,858.93 crore for the September quarter, reflecting a 23.7% increase compared to 1,502.33 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Also Read | Hyundai India Q2 net profit falls 16%, revenue drops 8% YoY

The gross merchandising value or GMV in the July-September quarter stood at 3,652.5 crore, registering a 24% YoY growth. Company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 103.7 crore which was a 29% YoY growth. EBITDA margin was up by 18 bps YoY to 5.5%.

On a segment basis, the beauty segment saw a 24% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching 1,703 crore, while the fashion segment experienced a 22% year-over-year growth, amounting to 166 crore.

Also Read | Profit of Indian public sector banks jumps 35.4% to ₹45,550 crore in Q2

The beauty segment's GMV grew 29% year-over-year, reaching 2,783 crore in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the GMV for the fashion sector saw a 10% YoY increase, totalling 863 crore.

In the beauty sector, Nykaa noted that their investment in acquiring new customers is yielding results, with a robust year-over-year growth of 31% in the September quarter. The premium fragrance category within the beauty market experienced growth that surpassed the overall platform during the reported timeframe.

“This was fuelled by new customer acquisition growth of 31% YoY, bringing Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base to 30 million and One Nykaa cumulative base to 37 million. This contributed to a 22% YoY rise in annual unique transacting customers and a 24% YoY increase in total orders,” the company said.

According to the company's exchange filing, Nykaa has become the largest beauty retail network in India, boasting 210 physical stores across 72 cities. There has been roughly a 25% year-on-year increase in retail space, which includes the opening of two flagship locations in Mumbai and Delhi. With a gross merchandise value of around 3,500 per square foot each month, Nykaa leads the industry in retail store productivity.

 

Also Read | Devyani International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 99.95% YoY

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNykaa Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 71.6% YoY to ₹10.04 crore

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,099.00
03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
35.6 (0.44%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.