Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit surges 243% YoY to ₹34.43 crore

Nykaa Q2 Results: Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce, on Friday, 7 November 2025, announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded a 243% surge in its second-quarter consolidated net profits to ₹34.43 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹10.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from its core operations also witnessed a 25% jump to ₹2,345.98 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹1,874.74 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

In an exchange filing, the company reported that its consolidated GMV reached ₹4,744 crore, showing a 30% increase year-over-year, while revenue from operations rose by 25% year-over-year to ₹2,346 crore, driven by significant growth in the Beauty segment and a recovery in Fashion.

EBITDA saw a 53% year-over-year increase, with the EBITDA margin rising to 6.8% in Q2 FY2026 from 5.5% in Q2 FY2025.