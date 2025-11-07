Mint Market
Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit surges 243% YoY to ₹34.43 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Nov 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Nykaa Q2 Results: Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce, on Friday, 7 November 2025, announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded a 243% surge in its second-quarter consolidated net profits to 34.43 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 10.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from its core operations also witnessed a 25% jump to 2,345.98 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to 1,874.74 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

In an exchange filing, the company reported that its consolidated GMV reached 4,744 crore, showing a 30% increase year-over-year, while revenue from operations rose by 25% year-over-year to 2,346 crore, driven by significant growth in the Beauty segment and a recovery in Fashion.

EBITDA saw a 53% year-over-year increase, with the EBITDA margin rising to 6.8% in Q2 FY2026 from 5.5% in Q2 FY2025.

