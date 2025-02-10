Nykaa Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, is set to deliver its Q3 results today. Nykaa is expected to report a decent earnings growth during the third quarter of FY25. The company is likely to see improvement in earnings both sequentially and on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Nykaa is anticipated to deliver 27% YoY and 22% QoQ growth in Q3FY25 revenue. The company’s net profit is expected to more than double YoY, according to analysts. The company’s overall GMV (gross merchandise value) growth is estimated at 27%. The BPC (Beauty and Personal Care) segment is likely to deliver strong performance driven by festive period tailwinds. The fashion business’ GMV is also expected to see a growth during the festive season, leading to a slight improvement in EBITDA margin. In its Q3FY25 revenue update, Nykaa reported low-thirties YoY growth in the BPC segment while also highlighting that eB2B now accounts for 8% of BPC GMV. Stay tuned to our Nykaa Q3 Results 2025 LIVE blog for the latest updates:
In its 3QFY25 revenue update, it reported low-thirties YoY growth in the BPC segment, while highlighting that eB2B now accounts for 8% of BPC GMV.
“Our triangulation for core BPC YoY growth suggests that it would roughly fall in the 27-29% range. Such feisty growth, despite the narrative of quick commerce (QC) likely hindering Nykaa, goes a long way in confirming that QC solves for a different use case and revalidates our thesis that BPC rise in QC is unlikely to come at the cost of Nykaa," JM Financial said.
Our channel checks suggest that Nykaa Fashion, despite reporting muted growth, is still gaining market share, the brokerage added.
