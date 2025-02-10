Mint Market

Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 61.4% YoY to ₹26.12 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Feb 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Nykaa Q3 Results

Nykaa Q3 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, on Monday reported an 61.43% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 26.12 crore. The company had reported a profit of 16.18 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 160.2%. Nykaa shares ended 1.69% lower at 170.52 apiece on BSE.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 2,267.21 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from 1,788.80 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 26.74%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by 21%.

The company disclosed expenses of 2,228.18 crore for the December quarter, reflecting a 26% increase compared to 1,769.89 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

(more to come)

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 03:47 PM IST
