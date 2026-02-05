Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit surges 157% YoY to ₹68 crore; beauty segment drives record GMV

Nykaa Q3 Results: Nykaa parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, on Thursday, February 5, 2026, announced its October–December quarter results for the financial year 2025–26, reporting a robust 157% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹68 crore, compared with ₹26.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the top line, the company reported a 27% rise in consolidated revenue from core operations to ₹2,873 crore, from ₹2,267 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to its consolidated financial statements.

Advertisement

In terms of operating performance, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹230 crore, a 63% YoY jump, with margins expanding 180 basis points to 8% in Q3.

Beauty segment drives earnings The performance was boosted by strong demand for skincare and makeup products, with revenue from the beauty segment jumping 27% year-on-year to ₹2,622 crore in the December quarter, its earnings' filing showed.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) from the beauty vertical grew 27% year-on-year to ₹4,302 crore, supported by sustained momentum across e-commerce, physical retail and owned brands under the House of Nykaa.

Meanwhile, House of Nykaa’s beauty and fashion GMV for the quarter stood at ₹872 crore, reflecting a robust 48% year-on-year growth.

Also Read | Lenskart's high gross margin gives it an edge over Nykaa

Fashion business stages strong recovery While the beauty segment continued to grow, the company’s fashion arm started to benefit from its strategy focused on assortment expansion, brand partnerships and customer engagement.

Advertisement

These efforts helped accelerate recovery during FY2026, resulting in a sharp improvement in demand traction. As a result, the fashion platform posted a 31% year-on-year jump in GMV to ₹1,476 crore in Q3 FY2026.

Overall, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly consolidated GMV of ₹5,795 crore in the December quarter, representing a 28% year-on-year increase, according to company's earnings' filing.

Speaking on this quarter’s earnings, Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO Nykaa said, “Q3 FY2026 marked a record quarter for Nykaa, with our highest-ever GMV and EBITDA margin, while sustaining our long-term growth trajectory. Over a 13-year journey, Nykaa has evolved into a multi- platform lifestyle business addressing a $100bn+ beauty and fashion opportunity and serving over 52 million customers across One Nykaa."

Advertisement

"This performance reflects steady execution against our strategic priorities, as we continue to invest in assortment expansion, offline growth, and technology-led discovery, alongside a disciplined focus on efficiency. These foundations position us well for sustained, long-term growth," she further added.