Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit jumps nearly three-fold YoY to ₹20 crore; GMV rises 27% YoY

Nykaa Q4 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, on Friday, May 30, reported a nearly three-fold jump in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit to ₹20.28 crore against a profit of ₹6.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's profit declined 22.36 per cent as in Q3FY25, its profit stood at ₹26.12 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 23.61 per cent YoY to ₹2,061.76 crore compared to ₹1,667.98 crore in Q4FY24, but decreased 9 per cent QoQ against ₹2,267.21 crore in Q3FY25.

EBITDA grew 43 per cent YoY to ₹133 crore in Q4FY25, while EBITDA margin rose 90 bps YoY to 6.5 per cent in Q4FY25 against 5.6 per cent in Q4FY24.

Nykaa's GMV (gross merchandise value) increased 27 per cent YoY to ₹4,102 crore in Q4FY25.

For the full year FY25, Nykaa’s consolidated GMV rose 25 per cent YoY to ₹15,604 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY25 increased 24 per cent YoY to ₹7,950 crore, while net Profit for the year grew 81 per cent YoY to ₹72 crore.

EBITDA for the year stood at ₹474 crore, up 37 per cent YoY. Margins improved to 6 per cent versus 5.4 per cent a year ago.

Nykaa's business highlights Nykaa said its distribution business, Superstore by Nykaa, saw a strong GMV growth of 57 per cent YoY in FY25, reaching ₹941 crore in GMV.

"In just 3 years since inception, it has become the largest B2B beauty distribution platform of its kind, serving over 2,76,000 transacting retailers across nearly 1,100 cities and towns," said the company.

"As the business scales, its contribution to Nykaa’s beauty mix continues to rise, supported by healthy order volumes and increasing portfolio premiumisation," said Nykaa.

In FY25, Nykaa’s beauty vertical GMV stood at ₹11,775 crore, up 30 per cent YoY.

The company said it launched a record number of iconic global beauty brands, partnering with brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, NARS, Kerastase, Eucerin, GHD, Armani beauty, Supergoop and Nexxus, amongst others, in the last 12 months.