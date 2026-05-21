Nykaa Q4 results: Profit surges 286% YoY to ₹78 crore — Here are key takeaways from the earnings

Nykaa's consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 came in at 78.38 crore compared with 19.05 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a sharp surge of 286% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Saloni Goel
Updated21 May 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Nykaa Q4 results: Profit surges 286% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78 crore — Here are key takeaways from the earnings
Nykaa Q4 results: Profit surges 286% YoY to ₹78 crore — Here are key takeaways from the earnings(Bloomberg)

Nykaa Q4 results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of retail platform Nykaa, posted an impressive set of earnings for the March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, 21 May.

Strong demand for makeup and beauty products drove the company's earnings performance in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. Ahead of the earnings announcement, Nykaa shares had ended marginally higher on the BSE today at 274.40 apiece.

Nykaa Q4 Show: Key highlights

Here are five key highlights from the company's Q4 earnings:

Profit surges multifold

Nykaa's consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 came in at 78.38 crore compared with 20.28 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a sharp surge of 286% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Meanwhile, sequentially, the figure was also higher than 63.31 crore posted in the December quarter of FY26.

Also Read | ITC Q4 Results 2026 Highlights: Revenue rises 17% YoY; dividend of ₹8 declared

Sales remain robust

Driven by strong performance in the beauty segment, the company's revenue jumped to 2,648.17 crore, posting a growth of 28.4% YoY compared with 2,061.76 crore posted in the same period last year. However, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the figure declined marginally from 2,873.26 crore, according to the exchange filing details.

Beauty segment sees strong traction

Nykaa's biggest segment, beauty, posted a 27.2% rise in revenue to 2,409.94 crore. Sales for its fashion vertical jumped 40% to 225 crore.

Margins jump to highest-ever

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 67% YoY to Rs. 223 crore in the quarter under review. Margin, meanwhile, jumped to the highest ever in Q4 to 8.4% from 6.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

GMV remains in mid-20s for 14th quarter

The consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 28% to 5,241 crore during the quarter under review. Nykaa has consistently sustained mid-20s growth over the last 14 quarters.

For the full financial year, overall GMV grew 28% to 19,963 crore, with the beauty vertical's metric growing 27% YoY to 14,954 crore.

Also Read | WeWork India shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results 2026

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said, “Crossing the $1 billion revenue milestone, along with a track record for profitability and capital efficiency, marks a defining moment in Nykaa’s 14-year journey and reflects the deep trust consumers place in us. Over the past three years, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-engine growth platform, with our Beauty & Fashion businesses doubling their GMV, while our newer businesses like Superstore and House of Nykaa have grown 4X during the same period."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

Q4 ResultsFSN E-Commerce VenturesIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsNykaa Q4 results: Profit surges 286% YoY to ₹78 crore — Here are key takeaways from the earnings
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.