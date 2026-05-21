Nykaa Q4 results: Profit surges 286% YoY to ₹78 crore — Here are key takeaways from the earnings

Nykaa Q4 results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of retail platform Nykaa, posted an impressive set of earnings for the March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, 21 May.
Strong demand for makeup and beauty products drove the company's earnings performance in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. Ahead of the earnings announcement, Nykaa shares had ended marginally higher on the BSE today at ₹274.40 apiece.
Here are five key highlights from the company's Q4 earnings:
Nykaa's consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 came in at ₹78.38 crore compared with ₹20.28 crore in the same period a year ago, recording a sharp surge of 286% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Meanwhile, sequentially, the figure was also higher than ₹63.31 crore posted in the December quarter of FY26.
Driven by strong performance in the beauty segment, the company's revenue jumped to ₹2,648.17 crore, posting a growth of 28.4% YoY compared with ₹2,061.76 crore posted in the same period last year. However, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the figure declined marginally from ₹2,873.26 crore, according to the exchange filing details.
Nykaa's biggest segment, beauty, posted a 27.2% rise in revenue to 2,409.94 crore. Sales for its fashion vertical jumped 40% to ₹225 crore.
The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 67% YoY to Rs. 223 crore in the quarter under review. Margin, meanwhile, jumped to the highest ever in Q4 to 8.4% from 6.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.
The consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) grew 28% to ₹5,241 crore during the quarter under review. Nykaa has consistently sustained mid-20s growth over the last 14 quarters.
For the full financial year, overall GMV grew 28% to ₹19,963 crore, with the beauty vertical's metric growing 27% YoY to ₹14,954 crore.
Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said, “Crossing the $1 billion revenue milestone, along with a track record for profitability and capital efficiency, marks a defining moment in Nykaa’s 14-year journey and reflects the deep trust consumers place in us. Over the past three years, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-engine growth platform, with our Beauty & Fashion businesses doubling their GMV, while our newer businesses like Superstore and House of Nykaa have grown 4X during the same period."
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