Nykaa revises record date for 5:1 bonus shares, scrip hits new 52-week-low

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa Ltd is a large-cap company having a market cap of ₹46,655.62 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector. Nykaa provides a handpicked, extensive variety of products in the personal care, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, bath and body, fragrance, grooming appliances, and health & wellness categories from more than 2400 brands. The Board of Directors of the company has revised record date for 5:1 bonus shares from November 03, 2022 to November 11, 2022.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We refer to our letter dated October 03, 2022 regarding issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹1/- each, subject to approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of the Company has fixed Friday, November 11, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible for Bonus Equity Shares."
In November of last year, the company's shares were listed on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges. In Friday's session, Nykaa shares tumbled by hitting a fresh 52-week-low and closed at ₹994.80 below its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,125 apiece. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 770,676 shares, the stock saw a total volume of 4,007,438 shares today. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 54.90% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 52.32% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 41.28% compared to the gain of benchmark Nifty 50 by 4.00%.
In the last 1 month, the scrip has fallen 22.57% compared to the gain of Nifty 50 by 5.76%. The stock had touched an all-time high of ₹2,573.70 on (26-November-2021), indicating that after hitting an all-time low today the stock was seen trading 61.34% below the high. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 52.38% compared to 52.41% in Q1FY23, FIIs holding of 6.57% compared to 6.54% in Q1, DIIs holding of 3.01% compared to 2.95% in Q1 and public stake of 38.03% against 38.10% reported in Q1FY23.
