Nykaa revises record date for 5:1 bonus shares, scrip hits new 52-week-low

In November of last year, the company's shares were listed on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges. In Friday's session, Nykaa shares tumbled by hitting a fresh 52-week-low and closed at ₹994.80 below its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,125 apiece. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 770,676 shares, the stock saw a total volume of 4,007,438 shares today. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 54.90% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 52.32% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 41.28% compared to the gain of benchmark Nifty 50 by 4.00%.

