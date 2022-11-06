FSN E-Commerce Ventures aka Nykaa will be in focus during this week's trading session as the stock will turn ex-bonus on November 10 ahead of the record date. Last week, Nykaa received the board of directors' approval for issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. The company announced its Q2FY23 earnings, under which, it recorded strong growth in profitability and top-line front. JM Financial has suggested buying in Nykaa shares with a target price of ₹1,680 apiece. Currently, Nykaa shares are around ₹1,100 levels on Dalal Street.

