Nykaa sees higher GMP than Paytm

Nykaa owners FSN E-Commerce Ventures’ IPO, which closed on Monday, trades at ₹649 premium against issue price of ₹1,125. Sigachi Industries trades between ₹75-95 premium. Nykaa’s IPO closed on Monday with 82 times subscription, while PolicyBazaar’s IPO closes on Wednesday. The grey market is an unofficial market to trade securities of firms that are conducting an IPO. Investors use this off-exchange market to acquire shares over and above the typical allocation limits in an IPO, especially when they are bullish on making a strong listing day gain. While market participants often use grey market premiums as a measure of IPO demand and an indicator of listing day performance, many experts believe these to be a vanity metric, given the off-exchange over the counter nature of the market, which can distort price discovery. “GMP is a vanity figure and doesn’t mean anything. But for the sake of discussion, it seems as if the Paytm model is not understandable to anyone with so many businesses, with none of them making money. Only Paytm Payments Bank makes money and Paytm just owns 49% of that. Definitely, the market turbulence and the issue size of the highest IPO ever are adding more concerns to the same,’’ a dealer said on condition of anonymity.